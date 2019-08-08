Effingham Community Unit School District 40 and Sacred Heart School recently announced the kindergarten through 12th grade student schedule for the 2019-2020 school year.
Tuesday, Aug. 27, will be the first day of attendance for students, and classes will run until 2 p.m. Lunch will be served that day, and buses will transport students to and from school with the exception of the Early Learning Center, Central Early Childhood Special Education and South Side.
From Wednesday, Aug. 28, to Friday, Aug. 30, all students, except those attending ECSE, will attend until 2 p.m., and lunch will be served. Tuesday, Sept. 3, is the first full day of school for all schools.
The school day begins at the following times for each of the schools: Effingham High School at 7:55 a.m.; Effingham Junior High School at 8 a.m.; Central School, South Side and the Early Learning Center at 8:15 a.m.; and Sacred Heart School at 8:05 a.m.
Central ECSE students will attend from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. or noon to 12:45 p.m., depending on if they are morning or afternoon students, on Aug. 27. From Aug. 28 to 30, morning students will attend from 8:15 to 10:50 a.m., and afternoon students will attend from 12:15 to 2 p.m.
On the first day of school, Aug. 27, parents of students at Central ECSE, South Side and ELC are to bring their students to school, and South Side and ELC parents are to stay for an hour with their student as outlined in a letter to be sent the week of Aug. 19. Students will also leave with their parent that day.
The regular time schedule for each school will take effect Sept. 3 as follows: Effingham High School 7:55 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.; Effingham Junior High School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Central School and South Side from 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ELC from 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; and Sacred Heart School from 8:05 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.