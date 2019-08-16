The Effingham Unit 40 School Board Monday hired three paraprofessionals and accepted the resignations of three employees.
Amy Merritt was hired as a nurse paraprofessional, and Amy Wernsing was hired as a paraprofessional. April Hardiek was hired for the position of extended school year paraprofessional.
The board accepted the resignations of Laura Vekemans and Rick Gregory, who were employed as paraprofessionals. The board also excepted the resignation of Early Learning Center cafeteria monitor Beth Mines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.