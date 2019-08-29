Effingham School District Unit 40 recently hired personnel and accepted a resignation and transfer within the staff.
Unit 40 hired Jennifer Jones as a first grade teacher at South Side School. Vicki Luppino was hired as a breakfast monitor at the Early Learning Center, and Richard Miller and Timothy Bright were hired as custodians at Effingham High School.
The Unit 40 School Board accepted the resignation of David Dust as a breakfast and cafeteria monitor at the Early Learning Center. Seven-hour cook Rhonda Parmenter transferred to the high school.
