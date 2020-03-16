The Effingham Unit 40 School District has announced locations of food services for any student in need of a meal or snack during the mandated school closures.
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, volunteer Unit 40 employees will distribute food at the following cites: Effingham High School in the circle drive, 1301 W. Grove Ave.; South Side Grade School in the west-end drive, 211 W. Douglas Ave.; Kohl’s parking lot, 1600 Ford Ave.; Mason Christian Church at the main entrance, 624 Rt. 37 in Mason; and Mason Township Park District at the main entrance, 710 Indiana St. in Edgewood.
Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Tuesday, March 17, to Monday, March 30.
