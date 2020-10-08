Mark Doan, superintendent of Effingham Unit 40 School District, has been named a 2020 Superintendent of Distinction by his colleagues in the Wabash Valley Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA).
Doan was honored at a virtual ceremony on Oct. 8. IASA originally planned to recognize 21 Superintendents of Distinction at a luncheon in Springfield in May, but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was genuinely surprised in the selection,” said Doan, who has been an educator for more than 30 years and has served as superintendent in Effingham since 2011. “We have so many deserving leaders in the Wabash Valley Region. Each of our superintendents work extremely hard with sometimes limited resources to provide our students an excellent education. Our area school districts work together to meet the ever-increasing requirements while keeping the focus on what is most important – our kids.”
Those nominating Doan noted a number of successes during his tenure including:
- Helped design the Effingham Regional Career Academy (ERCA) to teach students and incumbent workers the skills and knowledge needed in both the current and future job markets. The mission is to attract, retain and grow area businesses by providing sustainable career pathways for high school and incumbent adult workers. Doan serves as president of ERCA and partnered with the Effingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, Lake Land College and 14 area school districts to secure funding for a new 34,000-square-foot Rural Development Technology Center on the Lake Land College campus in Effingham.
- A Teacher Leadership Training Program was developed in Effingham Unit 40 that has transformed professional development in the district by providing teachers with the leadership skills they need to help lead change in their schools and across the district. Teachers learn how to develop innovative instructional practices, improve climate and culture, address personal health and develop personalized professional learning plans. The initiative is self-funded and now in its third year.
“Each Superintendent of Distinction was nominated by peers in their regions based on their commitment, dedication and leadership,” said IASA Executive Director Dr. Brent Clark. “These extraordinary individuals truly provide exceptional leadership that elevates the success of students in their districts and are difference makers in their communities.”
The virtual ceremony was again sponsored by Horace Mann, one of the nation’s largest insurers focusing on the needs of educators.
“We are proud to recognize these Superintendents of Distinction who are creative, dedicated, inspiring, and consistently create strong learning environments in their districts,” said Marita Zuraitis, Horace Mann President and Chief Executive Officer.
Doan and his wife, Sharon, have two children and four grandchildren.
The Wabash Valley region is comprised of Cumberland, Clark, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland, Lawrence, Edward and Wabash counties.
