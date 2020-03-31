The Effingham Unit 40 school district will begin remote online learning on April 7.
Friday, April 3, will be the end of the third quarter, and Monday, April 6, will be the start of fourth quarter.
In a letter to district parents and guardians, Superintendent Mark Doan said as the district moves forward with the remote learning, students and parents will receive information from each of the school buildings.
He said the overarching goal for the remote learning is to adjust the typical teaching model to minimize the negative educational impact of the school closures. The emphasis for the school work will be that its assigned, reviewed and completed, and students will be graded on a pass/incomplete system rather than a letter grade.
Doan said despite no letter grades, feedback on assignments will be given by instructors, and if an “incomplete” is given on any work, it can be made up at the end of the remote learning period.
All students are encouraged to access the school work digitally, but if they are unable to, they can pick up paper packets. Doan said families should take an online survey regarding technology needs, found on the Unit 40 website.
He said the district is working to update internet connections, so any parent or student that needs access can visit a Unit 40 school building near the front doors.
The district is also looking at options to possibly place internet hubs at the Mason, Watson and Edgewood Civic Centers for parent and student use. If this becomes operational, the district will let parents and students know of this option.
Students should send their completed school work to their instructors by email or taking a picture of the work with a cell phone and emailing it. Grades four through 12 will utilize Google Classroom, Zoom, email and phone calls, and grades pre-K through three will use Bloomz, Classtag, Facebook, Zoom, email and phone calls.
Doan said the individual school buildings are working to complete their plans and will take Tuesday, March 31 through Monday, April 6 as remote learning planning days. The school work will be available at the beginning of each week and will need to be completed and returned by the end of the week.
Doan said the district will look at setting realistic recommendations for students on a weekly basis based upon the following considerations: family access, connectivity and reliability; multiple students in one house with parents working from home; the stress placed on families during this time; and the fluidity of COVID-19 issues on society in general as well as the unprecedented rules placed on us.
“At this moment, we all need to model resilience, thoughtful responsiveness and empathy to ensure that students continue to grow personally and academically. The health and wellness of all Unit 40 students and staff is a fundamental priority. Health and safety concerns are paramount in all work that must be done in person or in a specific place, Doan said.
“With remote learning and work schedules causing many adjustments to our families, health is an even more important foundation for both children and adults. We ask that everyone continue to follow the directives of the Governor, Illinois Department of Public Health and local health departments. Working and supporting each other will help us all get through this unprecedented time.”
