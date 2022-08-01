Wednesday, Aug, 17, is the first day of attendance for Effingham Unit 40 students.
Buses will transport students to and from school. Exceptions are the Early Learning Center, East Side Preschool and South Side students, who should be brought by parents/guardians to and from school.
ELC Kindergarten and East Side Preschool will use the first two days of school, Aug. 17 and 18, for their Meet the Teacher events. South Side will utilize the first day, Aug. 17, for its Meet the Teacher event.
Effingham High School students (grades 9-12) will attend from 7:45 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. Aug. 17, 18 and 19.
Effingham Junior High School students (grades 6-8) will attend from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17, 18 and 19.
Central School students (grades 2-5) will attend from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17, 18 and 19.
East Side Preschool first days of attendance without parents will be Aug. 18 and 19 from 8:15 to 10:50 a.m. for morning students and 12:15 to 2:50 p.m. for afternoon students.
South Side School (grades 1-2) first day of attendance without parents will be Aug. 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Transportation will be available. Parents of students who have registered should have received a letter indicating the day and time that they will bring their child on Aug. 17.
ELC Kindergarten will begin on Aug. 17 with parents bringing students and staying for a half hour. Parents received a letter identifying the time for their Meet the Teacher event. Students will begin first day of attendance without parents Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.