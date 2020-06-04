Unit 40 Mentoring Program receives grant

Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development has awarded a $6,000 grant to the Effingham Unit 40 Mentoring Program. The grant will be used to offer scholarships to "mentees" who are still in the program when they graduate high school.
The Unit 40 Mentoring Program's mission is to provide strong, supportive and supervised school-based mentoring relationships for students within the Effingham Unit 40 School District.
The program serves as an integral component in the support system for children in our community that are in desperate need of additional positive adult influence in their lives. The adult mentors work with the same student from third grade through high school graduation. They teach the child to reach for higher goals, not only graduating high school but attending and graduating college too.
"The families of the children directly benefit from the program by those children achieving higher grades, having better school attendance and behavior in the classroom," states Ronda Wines, the Mentor Facilitator.
The Siemer Milling Company Endowment, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, was established in 2006 to provide a permanent source of funding to programs in Effingham County that support the development of young leaders. Since its inception, the Siemer Milling Company Endowment has contributed more than $200,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Effingham County.
For more information, contact Maggie Meylor, the Grants Administrator at 217-342-5413 or Maggie@enrichingourcommunity.org. For more information on the Unit 40 Mentoring program, contact Ronda Wines at 217-540-1413 or winesr@unit40.org.
