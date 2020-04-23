The Effingham Unit 40 school board this week approved several personnel matters.
The board approved the employment of the following for the 2020-2021 school year: Kierstyn Green as a speech-language pathologist for the blended preschool program; April Mayerhofer, Jennifer Semanisin, Donald Kimura and Lynsie Hoffman as special education teachers; and Bryan Seidel as a groundskeeper and maintenence.
The board also approved the transfer of Renee Kihne to an early childhood teacher position for the next school year. The board also accepted the retirement of teacher Linda Richards, effective at the end of the current school year.
Resignations, effective at the end of the current school year, accepted by the board were Ashley Bergbower as a teacher, Jeff Tonn as the eighth grade girls basketball coach and Chris Stinebring as an Effingham High School teacher, basketball and track coach.
