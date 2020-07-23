Effingham Unit #40 wishes to thank everyone who has filled out a Learning Options form for the 2020-21 school year. We also wish to share a couple of important items:
1. First, if you have not registered your child for 2020-21 school year in Unit #40 please do so as soon as possible. A link is on the Unit #40 website at www.unit40.org
2. There is also a link to the Learning Option form that needs to be filled out for each student attending Unit #40 in 2020-21. Parents have a choice for either In-person learning or Family Choice Remote Learning. The deadline for submitting a Learning Choice form has been extended to Thursday, July 30.
The District wishes to thank you for your patience and understanding as we all work together to offer our students to continue their learning in a safe manner.
Once again, please register your children online and the deadline for filling out a Learning Option form has been extended to Thursday, July 30.
