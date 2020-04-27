The Effingham Unit 40 school district announced Monday a plan to collect paper schoolwork packets from students in grades six through 12.
District officials collaborated with the Effingham County Health Department to create the plan, which will be in effect until the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Adjustments will be made as needed.
The district wishes to stress that there are other more timely methods to return student work, and district officials ask that everyone attempt other avenues prior to dropping off paper packets.
Those alternative avenues include turning in work online through Google Classroom, email or whichever online program is being used. Students can also take a picture of the work with a cellphone and email it to their teacher.
As a last resort, the district advises that packets for junior high and high school students can be dropped off at any of the lunch distribution sites from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4; Monday, May 18; and Tuesday, May 26.
District officials remind students to write their first and last names on each paper as well as their teacher's name. This will help ensure the papers reach the teachers, and the teachers are able to identify which work came from which student.
