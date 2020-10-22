The Effingham County Case Manager has seen an uptick in identity theft as it relates to fraudulent unemployment claims and would like to alert the public as to what to do if you receive a UI Finding letter, debit card or payment for an unemployment claim that you did not make.
Anyone can visit the Effingham County Case Manager Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Effingham Public Library and find help with the fraud claim process.
Alternatively, anyone can go online to www.ides.illinois.gov, click on the "Report Fraud and Identity Theft" box and phone the 800 number and fill out the contact form.
Other numbers to contact, like the Illinois Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission, are at the bottom of that webpage.
You will not be held responsible for the fraudulent claim if the IDES investigation finds that you were a victim of identity theft. That is why prompt reporting and not activating the Key Bank debit card are critical steps in this process.
For more information or to receive help with all things related to unemployment or other social service needs contact the Effingham County Case Manager at 224-209-6638 or email at effcocasemanager@gmail.com.
The Effingham County Case Manager is a temporary position funded by the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation through the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the United Way of Illinois.
The Effingham County Case Manager position will continue until Jan. 15, 2021.
