Pavement patching
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a pavement patching project on U.S. 45/Banker Street from Fayette Avenue to Jaycee Avenue in Effingham begins Aug. 22.
The work will reduce Banker Street to one lane in each direction at times, with traffic control utilizing dynamic message signs, arrow boards, spotters and barricades. This patching project will provide the benefit of providing a smoother road surface to the traveling public.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges and 621 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
