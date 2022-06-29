Street resurfacing
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on U.S. 45 from U.S. 40 north to the Interstate 57/70 eastbound on-ramp begins Wednesday, July 6.
This $2.9 million project includes pavement removal and replacement, patching, resurfacing and sidewalk ramp updates at various intersections. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers, allowing one lane to be open at all times. Benefits from the project include providing a smoother road surface and improving pedestrian safety. The project should be completed by Nov. 30.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.