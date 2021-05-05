The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on U.S. 40 from Henrietta Street in Effingham west 4.8 miles to west of Lake Sara Road (900th Street) began Wednesday.
The work will reduce U.S. 40 to one lane at times, with traffic control utilizing dynamic message signs, flaggers and barricades.
The project consists of sealing joints and an oil and chip seal with a slurry seal overlay. Traffic will be driving on the oil and chip seal prior to the overlay. Motorists can expect a smoother driving surface with this work, which is expected to be completed later this month.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the work area, when feasible, and the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
