The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a 3-mile construction project on U.S. 40 from the Salt Creek Bridge in Effingham to Teutopolis begins Wednesday, April 6.
This $2.9 million project includes resurfacing, patching, milling, and sidewalk and ramp updates at various intersections. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers for the various operations, allowing one lane to be open at all times. Benefits to the public include a smoother driving surface and improvements for pedestrians.
Construction on U.S. 40 from the Fayette County line to Division Street in Altamont and Illinois 128 from U.S. 40 to just north of Interstate 70 also begins Wednesday, April 6.
This $4.5 million project includes sidewalk and ramp updates at various intersections, improvements at the intersection of U.S. 40 and South Main Street, patching, milling and resurfacing. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers, allowing one lane to be open at all times.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work areas, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.
