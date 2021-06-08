The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the closure of U.S. 40 at the bridges over Mill Road and Lincoln Drive, about 1 mile west of the U.S. 40 and Illinois 130 intersection in Greenup, begins June 14.
The closure is necessary to repair and overlay two bridges. The repairs will improve the safety of the bridges and provide motorists with a smoother driving surface. A detour to Interstate 70 will be posted. Work is expected to be complete by the end of September.
No traffic will be permitted on U.S. 40 between Jefferson Street and Cumberland Road during the repairs except for local traffic. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
