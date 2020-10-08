The University of Illinois Extension will offer an educational webinar series for early child care providers.
Providers will learn how to maintain and reinforce healthy choices in this four-part series that addresses mental, physical and nutritional health within child care environments. Providers can earn four hours of continued education.
The free webinars will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27 and Nov. 10 and 17. Registration is required. To register visit go.illinois.edu/HappyHealthyProviders.
