University of Illinois Extension is hosting a cover crop meeting Dec. 12 at the Effingham Extension Office for farmers, landowners, and anyone interested in cover crops.
The event will begin at 9 a.m., with registration opening at 8:30, and will conclude with lunch. Advanced registration is appreciated for an accurate lunch count. Participants can register at extension.illinois.edu/cefj under the "Events" section.
The meeting agenda is as follows:
9:05 — An Update on Nutrient Loss in Illinois, Jennifer Woodyard, University of Illinois Extension Watershed Outreach Associate
9:30 — Soil Health Partnership Findings in Southern Illinois, Abigail Peterson, Soil Health Partnership Field Manager
10 — Break
10:15 — Are Cover Crops Shifting Your Insect Populations?, Nick Seiter, University of Illinois Research Assistant Professor of Field Crop Entomology
11:15 — Profitability in an Advanced Conservation System, Gary Schnitkey, University of Illinois Professor of Ag and Consumer Economics
12:15 — Lunch, Information on cost-share opportunities from Effingham SWCD
