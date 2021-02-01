Positive habits for children start with happy and healthy child care providers.
Learn how to maintain and reinforce healthy choices in a five-part free series that addresses mental, physical and nutritional health within K-12 child care environments.
How High Do You Bounce — Feb. 11, 3:30 p.m. Resiliency skills help people adapt, recover and grow stronger from challenging situations. Learn how to create opportunities from challenges and discover ways to nurture and strengthen your resilience.
Brain Boosters — Feb. 18, 3:30 p.m. Learn how to help children and families develop positive, lifelong habits by incorporating activity energizers to their day to sharpen focus and supporting healthy nutrition choices with budget-friendly snacks and snack swap ideas.
Mindful Practices (part 1 of 2) — Feb. 25, 3:30 p.m. Mindfulness can help reduce stress and improve job satisfaction. Learn techniques to develop your personal mindful practices by maintaining an open and curious awareness of your thoughts, emotions, sensations and surrounding environment.
Mindful Practices (part 2 of 2) — March 4, 3:30 p.m. Discover the benefits mindfulness brings to both teachers and students, and learn how to complement the social-emotional learning opportunities in your classroom with mindfulness strategies.
Family Engagement — March 11, 3:30 p.m. Family engagement supports student wellness and academic achievement. Gain an understanding of what family engagement is and learn how to encourage easy family involvement activities in your school settings.
Five hours of CPDUs are available through the Illinois State Board of Education.
Registration is required. To register visit go.illinois.edu/HappyHealthy.
For more information, or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact organizer Michelle Fombelle at mfombell@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your needs.
