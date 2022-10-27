Tyler Koester promoted to Correctional Officer Sergeant

Tyler Koester was recently promoted from Correctional Officer to Correctional Officer Sergeant with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office.
Koester has been employed at the sheriff's office since April 2019, when he was employed as a part-time Correctional Officer. He became a full-time Correctional Officer in December 2020. He is a graduate of the St. Clair Correctional Officer Academy.
In his new position, Koester will be in charge of shift supervision for Correctional Officers and assisting jail administration with administrative duties of the Effingham County Jail.
"Tyler has proven himself to be a hard worker and he often goes beyond what is asked of him," said Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns. "We know that his hard work and dedication to duty will help us lead our jail staff and affect our daily operations in a positive manner."
Koester resides in Effingham with his wife and daughter. He is the son of Michael and Amy Koester of rural Effingham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.