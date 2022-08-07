Two Effingham-area residents received awards from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) during the FOP’s annual conference July 27–28 in O’Fallon.
Terry Trueblood, President of the Illinois Secretary of State Police FOP Lodge 95, received the FOP President’s Award. Terry’s wife, Ruthann Trueblood, received the Chardy Lieb Memorial Award.
“Terry and Ruth have shown what it means to selflessly serve our brothers and sisters in law enforcement through their long-standing involvement with the Illinois FOP State Lodge,” said Illinois FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood. “I hold them up as a shining example of what it truly means to be an Illinois FOP member.”
The Illinois FOP President’s Award is presented to recognize outstanding commitment to the organization and its members. Terry Trueblood received the award for his many years of steadfast and loyal service to the Illinois FOP, “always willing to step up, shoulder the most difficult tasks, and see them through to a successful outcome,” Southwood said
The Illinois FOP Chardy Lieb Memorial Award is presented to an FOP member’s spouse for their active and dedicated support to the organization. Ruth Trueblood has been a longtime active supporter of Secretary of State Police FOP Lodge 95. She also helped to organize the new FOP State Lodge Women’s Auxiliary and serves as the Auxiliary’s vice president.
The Fraternal Order of Police, founded in 1915, is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States. With a tradition of officers representing officers, the FOP is the most recognized police organization in the country. The Illinois FOP, chartered in 1963, is the second largest State Lodge, representing more than 34,000 active duty and retired police officers — more than 10% of all FOP members nationwide. Visit www.ilfop.org for more information.
