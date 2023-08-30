Two Effingham County Chamber members named Grand Ambassadors

The Effingham County Chamber recently conferred the title of Grand Ambassador upon two of its members.
The individuals honored with this distinction are Dan Patton, representing Patton Printing & Graphics, and Debbie Womack, affiliated with First National Bank of Waterloo.
Chamber Ambassadors are dedicated and actively engaged members who contribute significantly to the Chamber's progress and expansion. These Ambassadors are revered as the Chamber's primary volunteers, diligently working to foster positive relations, provide motivation, and extend support to Chamber initiatives and services.
Upon completion of five years of Ambassador service, and after the endorsement of the Chamber President & CEO, the Board of Directors may grant Grand Ambassador status upon individuals who have exhibited exceptional commitment and dedication both to the Ambassador role and the Chamber.
Initiated in 1985, the Ambassador Committee welcomed Patton and Womack in 2018. They join other Grand Ambassadors, including Jay Buehnerkemper, Jim Hecht, Jo Huskey, Jerry Jansen, Randy Jones, Jeff Mihlbachler, Mike Schabbing, Tonya Siner, Marty Stock and Steve Will.
For those interested in exploring the role of a Chamber Ambassador, contact Becky Brown, Membership Director, at bbrown@EffinghamCountyChamber.com or 217-347-6283.
