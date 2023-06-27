Joleen Deters of Sigel and Sydney Stine of Farina were recognized as two of 30 members of the class of 2023 Farm Credit agriculture scholars during a luncheon at Carriage House Event Center in Altamont June 1.
Each scholar receives $2,500 from FCI to pursue a degree within the field of agriculture. Recipients were selected from 145 applicants throughout central and southern Illinois by a panel of judges in the agriculture industry.
This fall Deters will attend Lake Land College to study agriculture business and supply with hopes to pursue a career as a crop adjuster. She is the daughter of Joe and Carleen Deters of Sigel.
This fall Stine will attend the University of Idaho to study natural resources management and conservation with hopes to pursue a career as a park ranger. She is the daughter of Jared and Krista Stine of Farina.
“Farm Credit Illinois is proud to invest in tomorrows of the agricultural industry,” says Rod Stoll, vice president of marketplace engagement for FCI. “These scholars will support Farm Credit’s mission of Helping Farm Families Succeed by applying their passion for agriculture to their careers, which will help shape the future of agriculture and Rural America.”
