Turkey Drop serves more veterans

The Road Home Program Effingham hosted its annual Turkey Drop on Nov. 12 for local military veterans at the Effingham Event Center parking lot.
The team aimed this year to give away 120 frozen turkeys plus meal kits — enough food to feed a family of four — an increase from 90 handed out last year. However, due to overwhelming demand, that quota was quickly met. Not wanting to turn any veterans away, they increased the number of meals to a total of 150 RSVPs and all meals were claimed.
Although it was a bitterly cold day that brought in the first snowfall of the season, a group braved the winter weather to welcome and thank the veterans for their service. Unlike past years, this event was unique in that the Road Home Program was able to fund the Turkey Drop through local donations thanks to monetary donations from Ameren Illinois Energy Efficiency Program, Full Circle Realty, Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU), Sherwin Williams, Whitney Roofing, Agracel, Inc., Hearland Dental, and Jeffrey Speer and Alexa Speer with Re/Max Key Advantage Inc. and community partners Rotary Club, Effingham Event Center, Kirby Foods IGA and Save A Lot.
