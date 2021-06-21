The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office announces the recent promotion of Deputy Travis Monnet to Sergeant.
In his new position, Monnet will supervise a shift of Patrol Deputies, ensuring the quality of service, adherence to sheriff’s office policy and standards, and reviewing police reports before they are submitted for record.
Monnet served six years as a Deputy Sheriff in Macon County before he was hired here as a Deputy Sheriff in 2004. In 2016, he was assigned to Investigations as a Detective.
Monnet is a 1995 graduate of Lake Land College with an associate degree in Administration of Justice. He is a 1998 Graduate of the University of Illinois Police Training Institute’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy. Monnet is a certified Lead Homicide Investigator, Range Instructor, Field Training Officer and Crisis Intervention Officer.
Monnet and his family reside in rural Effingham County.
“Our frontline supervisors are the core and face of our operation. They are the people that ensure that we stay safe in the middle of the night and holidays. Travis brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to patrol after his work in investigations. We will greatly miss him being a detective, because he has done a great job, but it’s time for him to share his knowledge and be a supervisor. Please join me in congratulating Travis for his hard work in the past and his deserved promotion,” said Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
