Travis Fry joins Crossroads Bank

Crossroads Bank President & CEO Mike Defend has announced the addition of Travis Fry to the Crossroads Bank team.
Travis was recently hired as Marketing Representative for Crossroads Bank and will be responsible for the bank’s marketing and advertising.
Travis brings a variety of experience to the bank. He has experience in social media marketing, digital video marketing, graphic design, event management, video production and the utilization of social media outlets such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Most recently, Travis served as Marketing Manager for Legacy Harley-Davidson in Effingham.
Travis is originally from Mode. In 2014, he graduated from Lake Land College in Mattoon with an associate degree in Information Technology.
