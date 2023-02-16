School safety and security is being widely prioritized across the nation and the Regional Office of Education 11 is without exception.
As Regional Superintendent Dr. Kyle Thompson sought to begin a school safety and security initiative, he knew it was imperative that school district leaders and elected law enforcement leaders build collaborative relationships and partnerships. In January, sheriffs from all seven counties in the region attended a roundtable with nearly 30 superintendents and agency directors in attendance, engaging in conversation, sharing concerns, and solidifying their multidisciplinary commitment to school safety.
“They (our superintendents) definitely take the safety of our students very seriously. This meeting that was coordinated by the Regional Office was very beneficial to all of us,” said Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown.
“This was a great opportunity to learn what superintendents are concerned about and share what we (law enforcement) are seeing in the field,” said Coles County Sheriff Kent Martin.
Over the course of the next nine months, ROE 11 will be hosting a myriad of professional development opportunities on the topic of school safety and security, partnering with experts to provide the necessary training and resources to address the gamut of safety and security needs of school districts.
“A productive learning environment for students is first and foremost a safe and secure learning environment,” Thompson said. “It is our responsibility to help our schools provide learning environments as safe and as secure as possible, and we hope these training opportunities this year show we are taking that job seriously.”
In late February, Dr. Steve Webb — 2021 National Safe School Leadership Award winner, board certified Workplace Violence and Threat Assessment Specialist and author of the book "Education in a Violent World" — will be at the Site Vulnerability Assessment training. District teams, including superintendents, principals, counselors, social workers, school resource officers and other designated staff, are encouraged to attend and participate in this half-day training.
"As we learn more about the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, it is important to understand the impact that school-specific vulnerability assessments can have on school safety and protecting students. Current challenges to school safety practices and the steps necessary to conduct basic site vulnerability assessments in our schools will be outlined. This training will also provide a vulnerability assessment simulation for better understanding," said Webb.
During the March superintendents meeting, Detective Rich Wistocki will be presenting a keynote titled "Appropriate Protocol for School Staff in Sexting/Cyberbullying Incidents." Additionally, a March session for teachers titled "Keeping Students Safe by Staying Up to Date" will contain two separate presentations. First, Alyssa Castleman from the Office of the Attorney General will provide an overview of Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC). Then, local officers Erica Roa and Brett Compton will relive their popular Regional Institute Day session titled "Response Options for Active Shooters & Current Drug & Alcohol Trends."
In May, ROE 11 will host a two-day training titled "Identifying and Intercepting School Violence through Cyber-Investigation" with Wistocki. District teams are encouraged to attend and participate in this two-day training.
"Law enforcement and school officials must know how to proactively respond to threats of school violence online, especially when there is 'leakage' threatening students and school personnel. Being trained to identify the perpetrator immediately provides law enforcement and school officials the ability to act quickly and effectively to reduce the threat of school shootings and other forms of violence," said Wistocki
In August, Webb will return to the region for a Student Behavioral Threat Assessment training. District teams are encouraged to attend and participate in this training in which Webb will describe current issues and challenges with conducting behavioral threat assessments in schools and what can be done to enhance "learner mindset" in creating an effective behavioral threat assessment process. This training will analyze and utilize research-based threat assessment systems Salem-Keizer-Webb and Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines (CSTAG).
Wistocki will return again in September to address some of the students in ROE 11. While it is impossible for him to reach all students across the region in two days, he will be traveling to various auditoriums to present "Being Safe Online with my Devices and Gaming System" to students.
Also in September, ROE 11 will be hosting Administrator Academy 1231 School Security: A Proactive and Holistic Approach. This academy is presented by former educator and current Vice President of Facility Engineering Associates Paul Timm. Timm’s presentation will center on keys to providing a safe learning environment for students, staff and visitors. Attendees will learn the most effective and affordable ways to improve school security and emergency preparedness. Those participating will benefit from proven strategies on topics such as active shooter, video surveillance and grant funding, as well as learn how to address current vulnerabilities, implement site-specific strategies, and access the latest helpful resources.
“My hope is when we have finished these trainings throughout the year, all of our administrative teams in ROE 11 feel they are prepared to keep our schools safe and secure, and our parents know we have worked together to make safe learning a top priority. We look forward to bringing everyone together to learn from experts about how to keep our schools safer and more secure every day,” Thompson said.
ROE 11 covers districts, including Cumberland, Cowden-Herrick, Neoga and Stewardson-Strasburg.
For more information about the ROE 11 School Safety and Security Initiative, contact Regional Superintendent Dr. Kyle Thompson at 217-348-0151 or via email at kthompson@roe11.org.
