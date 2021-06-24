Trailblazers 4-H Club meets

The Dieterich Trailblazers 4-H Club met on June 6 with 14 members present.
A talk was given by Alexis VanDyke about dairy cows.
The deadline for fair entries was announced.
Other upcoming dates announced include:
- The next Youth for the Quality Care of Animals Training, July 14.
- General Projects Show Day, July 24.
4-H Federation is asking for birthday party donations. They can be brought to the next meeting.
The meeting concluded with an egg toss. Refreshments were served by the Boerngens. The next meeting will be July 11 at 4:30 p.m. at the Dieterich Civic Center.
Justin Boerngen
Reporter
