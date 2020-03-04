Trailblazers 4-H Club meets

The new Dieterich 4-H Club, The Dieterich Trailblazers, met for its monthly meeting on Feb. 2 at the Civic Center in Dieterich.
The meeting was called to order by club President Faith Aherin and the pledges to the flags were said. Roll call was taken with 14 members present each stating who they wanted to win the Super Bowl. The secretary report was read. A list of upcoming events was discussed, and a checklist of deadlines was handed out.
Tara Nuxoll was the guest speaker. She gave a presentation of Germany, which was her home country before moving to Illinois. Lydia led the activity of putting together and playing with a paper football and its goal. Refreshments were served by the Sipe family.
Wade McWhorter, Reporter
