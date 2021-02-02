Donations are being taken for the eighth annual toy drive in memory of Chloe West.
Chloe was 13 months when she was diagnosed with PreB AL leukemia. For four years, she went to St. Louis Children's Hospital for treatment, surgeries, blood and platelets transfusions. She spent hours, days, weeks, months and years at children's hospital in St. Louis.
Chloe died in May 2013. Toys are collected in honor of her birthday, Feb. 8., and taken to Children's Hospital to give the children something to do while they're waiting on doctor visits, surgeries or treatments or just for their stay there.
The hospital hosts bingo games every Wednesday afternoon in which each child can win a toy or two. If a child cannot leave their room, it comes over their TV so they can still play. There is also a treasure chest on each floor for the children. They are given these toys at different times, usually after a procedure or just to cheer the child up.
The toys must be new and for ages ranging from newborn to high school.
Toys can be dropped off in Effingham at Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota with Neal West, Culver's with Jackie or Jeanie West; in Cowden at Miller Fertilizer & Feed; in Shelbyville with Mandy Bradbury at Extreme Hair Salon; in Pana with Holly Slayback; in Herrick with Debbie Allen. Toys also may be dropped off with Brian and Marisa West (217-821-7095), Stephen and Kelcie West, Jackie West or Jeanie West (217-821-3210). Monetary donations also are accepted if you do not wish to shop. Toys will be collected throughout the month of February and delivered to the hospital the first or second week of March.
