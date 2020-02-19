A toy drive in memory of Chloe West will benefit pediatric patients at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Chloe was 13 months when she was diagnosed with PreB AL leukemia. For four years, she went to St. Louis Children's Hospital for treatment, surgeries, blood and platelets transfusions. When children go to St. Louis, sometimes they don't get to come home the same day and are there for days, weeks or even months.
Chloe died May 2013. Toys are collected every year in honor of her birthday, Feb. 8, and are taken to the St. Louis Children's Hospital to give children there something to do while they're waiting on doctor visits, surgeries or treatments or just for their stay there. These toys, games, etc. help entertain them for the time they are there. The hospital has a treasure chest in the clinic.
The children are given the toys at different times, usually after a procedure, at bingo games, or just to cheer the child up.
Toys can be dropped off through the month of February in Effingham at Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota with Neal West or Culver's with Jackie or Jeanie West; in Cowden at Miller Fertilizer & Feed; in Shelbyville at Mandy Bradbury: Extreme Hair Salon; or with Debbie Allen in Herrick. You can also drop toys off with Brian and Marisa West, Stephen and Kelcie West, and Jackie West or Jeanie West.
If you do not want to shop, you can give a monetary donation. For more information or to donate, call Jeanie West at 217-821-3210 or Brian West at 217-821-7095. The toys have to be new due to the low immune systems of the children and the ages range from newborn to high school.
Toys will be delivered to the hospital the first or second week of March, depending on when all the toys are collected.
