Legislative
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, is hosting an in-person Legislative Town Hall for the constituents of the 109th District to provide an update on the recent session and to discuss topics of concern for families, farmers, seniors and business owners.
The Town Hall will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at West End Reception and Events, 202 Museum Drive, Newton. RSVP is advised but not required. To RSVP, call 217-813-6036.
Vandalia Correctional Center
State Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, and State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, will host a Town Hall to discuss the Vandalia Correctional Center Monday, June 6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Kaskaskia College – Vandalia Center, 2310 West Fillmore Street, Vandalia.
The event is free and open to all concerned members of the public. They will provide an update on what information they have been able to collect from the administration and there will be time for people to offer their own comments and ask questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.