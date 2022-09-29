The Effingham County Chamber and the Effingham Daily News announce the 2022 Top Community Leaders Under 40 and Up & Coming recipients.
The Under 40 recipients are Alecia Booher, Andrew Decker, Andrew Koester, Austin Eaton, Avery Braunecker, Cayla Myers, Chelsea Gouchenouer, Dana Devall, Jared Sudkamp, Jessica Polk, Josh Douthit, Kelsey Frost, Kristin Niemerg, Lindsay Wantuck, Matt Carpenter, Meghan Wahl, Obie Farmer Jr., Olivia Koester, Rachel Grunloh and Sara Ruholl.
The Up & Coming recipients are Calli Gephart (Dieterich), Connor Wines (St. Anthony), Elise Passalacqua (Teutopolis), Gracie Heckert (Beecher City), Madison Splechter (Altamont) and Rosie Markham (Effingham).
The award recipients will be honored at an awards dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center and in a special keepsake magazine edition produced by the Effingham Daily News.
The event kicks off with a cocktail hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner and the awards program at 6:30. The community is invited to attend and support the Top Leaders. Tickets are $40 each and may be purchased online at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Events, at the Chamber office, located at 903 N. Keller Dr., Effingham, or by calling 217-342-4147.
The Chamber is looking for sponsors who wish to help inspire, encourage and congratulate the Top Leaders for creating a positive impact in our community. Those interested can contact Nicole Morrison at NMorrison@EffinghamCountyChamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.