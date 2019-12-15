The City of Effingham Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Holiday Lights & Festive Sights Competition for the 2019 holiday season is officially underway.
Judges have chosen the top three in each category. Public voting runs through Friday, Dec. 20, at noon. You can vote in person at the Effingham Visitor Center (1505 Hampton Drive) or find a link online to vote at either its Facebook page: Visit Effingham or website: VisitEffinghamIL.com.
Everyone is encouraged to go out and see all the homes in person but there will be photos of each home/business. A map will be posted on Facebook of the top three homes/businesses in each category or you can stop by and pick one up at the visitor center.
The first-place winner in each category, including Business, Clark Griswold, Classic Christmas and Reason for the Season, will each receive $250, with the business winner picking a favorite charity to donate the money to. They will also receive a sign to be displayed in their yard through Jan. 2, 2020. Every person who participates in voting for their favorite holiday light display will be entered into a drawing for two $100 gift cards of their choice. For more information on the Holiday Light Competition, call 217-342-5310 or visit www.VisitEffinghamIL.com.
