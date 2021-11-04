The United Way Thanks & Giving Community Raffle is back and bigger than ever.
Purchase tickets for a chance to win over $24,000 in cash and prizes donated by local businesses and individuals. Tickets are available online at effinghamunitedway.org/raffle, by contacting a United Way Board member or calling the United Way office at 217-342-3824. Tickets are $5 each or a book of five for $20. The drawing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8, on Facebook Live.
“2021 continues to be a difficult year. COVID-19 and the Delta variant continues to affect our area and our ability to hold in-person events. More people are needing to use services provided by our 21 local partner agencies. Yet, all of our fundraising events had to once again be canceled, including Barstool Golf, Jennings Labor Day Celebration and the Witches Ball.” said Linda Hemmen, with United Way of Effingham County.
Donations to the United Way of Effingham County stay local and help provide support and services to those in need in Effingham County, Hemmen said.
For more information, contact the United Way of Effingham County at 217-342-3824.
