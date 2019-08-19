Local installer Tick Tock Energy has been named one of the top solar contractors in the United States by Solar Power World magazine. Tick Tock Energy achieved a rank of 297 and recognized for the fifth year in a row.
Tick Tock Energy has grown rapidly in recent years to 13 employees and routinely employs another seven to 10 electricians via its subcontracting partner Pals Electric. Tick Tock Energy installed 1,058 kW of solar in 2018. Since its founding in 2006, the company has installed 3,250 kW of solar and reduced over 3 MW of energy consumption through energy-efficient lighting upgrades. The company is owned by local brothers Eric and Craig Pals.
The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets.
“The Top Solar Contractors list features 500 of the best solar contractors in the United States,” said Kelly Pickerel, managing editor of Solar Power World. “From solar hotbeds on the coasts to the up-and-coming Midwest solar market, every installer adding even the smallest solar array to the grid is making a positive impact on our communities. We’re proud to recognize these companies and their efforts to bring solar power to U.S. homes and businesses.”
The U.S. solar market installed more than 11,000 MW of solar in 2018, tracing an overall trend of accelerated growth in U.S. solar installations over the past decade. Once again, solar was ranked as the No. 1 source of new electric generating capacity additions brought online throughout the year.
“We’re in an exciting time,” says Eric Pals, President of Tick Tock Energy. “We’ve been experiencing exponential growth and look forward to that trend continuing.”
