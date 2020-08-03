Local solar installer, Tick Tock Energy, has been named one of the top solar contractors in the United States by Solar Power World magazine. Tick Tock Energy achieved a rank of 268 and is being recognized for the sixth year in a row.
In 2019, Tick Tock Energy saw its busiest year ever. The company energized 1,660 kW of solar installations throughout Illinois for homes, farms and businesses. Through the MREA’s Solarize group-buy program, Tick Tock installed 246 kW of solar capacity on 28 area residential homes.
Since its founding in 2006, the company has installed 4,208 kW of solar and reduced over 3 MW of energy consumption through energy-efficient lighting upgrades. The company is owned by local brothers Eric and Craig Pals.
The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets.
“The Solar Power World team is so pleased to highlight more than 400 companies on the 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, especially during this unprecedented time,” said Kelsey Misbrener, senior editor of Solar Power World. “All contractors featured on the 2020 list reported strong 2019 installation numbers and are continuing to stand tall this year.”
“2019 was a fantastic year for Tick Tock Energy, our clients, and the solar industry at large,” said Tick Tock Energy President Eric Pals. “We look forward to continued growth but most importantly we look forward to continuing to serve our employees and clients through these unprecedented times.”
Tick Tock Energy, headquartered in Effingham, is a leading solar installer in Illinois and the Midwest for residential, farm, business and nonprofit customers.
