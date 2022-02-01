THS student competes in Legion speech contest

Teutopolis High School junior Gus Siemer participated in the American Legion Fifth Division Oratorical Speech Contest at Centralia American Legion Post 446.
The purpose of the contest is to give high school students the opportunity to give two speeches that involve the United States Constitution. The first speech is eight to 10 minutes addressing the Constitution that cover rights, duties, obligations, privileges, responsibilities and citizenship, just to name a few. The second speech is three to five minutes from one of four pre-select topics and the contestant is aware of all four topics.
The first speech is based on the topic of the contestant’s choice. For the second speech, all of the contestants deliver the speech on the same pre-select topic.
After competing at the Division level, contestants can advance to the state contest, which is held in Springfield in March. There they will compete for a first-place scholarship of $2,000, an opportunity to compete at the National contest in Indianapolis and a $25,000 scholarship.
Gus placed second at the Division contest and will be competing in March in Springfield. He is being sponsored by the 40 & 8, Voituer 1439 Effingham Co.
Gus is the son of Marty and Lisa Siemer. His hobbies include tennis, soccer, and participating in the scholastic bowl. Gus plans to attend a four-year university.
Gus believes by competing in the contest he has a chance to sharpen his public speaking skills. He became interested in the contest because of the opportunity to learn more about the Constitution and share his interest in it. He was encouraged to compete by local Legion members.
