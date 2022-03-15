On 5 March, Teutopolis High School junior Gus Siemer participated in the American Legion Dept. of Illinois Oratorical Speech Contest in Springfield.
The purpose of the contest is to give high school students the opportunity to give two speeches that involve the United States Constitution. The first speech is eight to 10 minutes and addresses the Constitution, including rights, duties, obligations, privileges, responsibilities and citizenship, just to name a few. The second speech is three to five minutes on one of four preselected topics.
The contestant competes against other high school students. The first speech is based on the topic of the contestant’s choice, while for the second speech, all of the contestants deliver the speech on the same preselected topic.
Gus had qualified for the contest in Springfield by placing second at the Fifth Division contest in Centralia in January. His first step was to compete in the preliminary. There were three other contestants in his group. After the group delivered their two speeches, the judges advanced Gus to the finals.
For taking first place in his group, Gus received a gold medal. In the finals, Gus competed against two others and placed third. He received a bronze medal and a $1,200 scholarship.
Gus has the opportunity to return during his senior year to compete again. The 40 & 8, V-1439 of Effingham County sponsored Gus this year has already offered to sponsor him for 2023.
Gus believes the contest gave him an opportunity to sharpen his public speaking skills. Gus also became interested in the contest because of the opportunity to learn more about the Constitution and share his interest in it. He also was encouraged to compete by local Legion members.
Gus is the son of Marty and Lisa Siemer. His hobbies include tennis, soccer, and participating in scholastic bowl. He plans to attend a four-year university.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.