THS names Students of the Month

The Students of the Month for February at Teutopolis High School are Mitch Hardiek and Leah Schumacher.
For each month during the school year, two upperclassmen are nominated by their teachers and then selected by a committee of faculty members based on their participation and their dedication to Teutopolis High School. In addition, these students have done well in academics, sports, leadership, and/or extracurricular activities.
Mitch Hardiek, son of Tim and Cheryl Hardiek, is a senior at THS.
Mitch has been a member of the baseball and basketball team for four years.
Hardiek’s awards include being named on the honor roll each quarter throughout high school and being a member of the National Honor Society.
In his spare time, Mitch enjoys hanging out with friends and family and playing sports.
In the future, Hardiek plans to play baseball at Kaskaskia College and earn a degree in pharmacy.
Mitch finds motivation through team sports. His teammates push him to be better every day.
Leah Schumacher, daughter of Robert and Loretta Schumacher, is also a senior at THS.
Leah is the treasurer for her class (4 years) and the recorder for the student council.
Leah has been a member of Student Council (3 years), Band (4 years), Varsity Club (2 years), In-Touch (2 years), NHS (3 years), Scholar Bowl (1 year), Drama Club (4 years), and Math Team (3 years).
Schumacher has been a member of the Lady Shoes women’s basketball team for 4 years.
Leah’s awards include biology award (sophomore year), Spanish award (sophomore), Illinois State Scholar, and best drum major in the Vandalia Halloween Parade.
In her spare time, Leah enjoys hanging out with friends and family and playing softball.
In the future, Leah plans on attending a four-year university and studying something in the medical field.
The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Teutopolis Educational Foundation, THS Student Council and THS Volunteens.
