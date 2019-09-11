THS names Students of Month

The Students of the Month for September at Teutopolis High School are Karsyn Mette and Nick Tensen.
For each month during the school year, two upperclassmen are nominated by their teachers and then selected by a committee of faculty members based on their participation and their dedication to Teutopolis High School. In addition, these students have done well in academics, sports, leadership, and/or extracurricular activities.
Karsyn Mette, daughter of Randy and Susan Mette, is a senior at THS.
Karsyn participates in Volunteens (4 years), Varsity Club (2 years), and Science Club (1 year). She is a team member of softball (4 years) and basketball (4 years).
Karsyn has been awarded Rookie of the Month (Sophomore year); was named co-MVP and Golden Glove award winner in softball; and earned high honors each quarter throughout high school.
Karsyn’s hobbies include playing sports and spending time with family and friends.
In the future, Mette plans to attend Lake Land College and transfer to a university to earn a degree in the medical field.
When asked who or what motivates her, Karsyn replied, “My parents push me to do my best in everything that I do. My friends and I are also very competitive, and we challenge each other to do our best in both sports and academics.”
Nick Tensen, son of Nick and Kathy Tensen, is a senior at THS.
Nick is the secretary of his class, secretary of the Robotics Club, and secretary of the student council. He is also the treasurer of the high school band and Quartermaster of the local Boy Scout troop.
Throughout high school, Tensen has participated in THS Student Council, Drama Club, Robotics Club, WYSE, Math Team, Teutopolis Math League, Boy Scouts, band, Art Club, and Spanish Club. He is also eager to explore the new Science Club and THS choir.
Nick has obtained awards for Algebra II, Phys Chem Science, Civics and U.S. History.
He has been on the high honor roll each quarter of high school and was named Rookie of the Month his sophomore year.
Nick enjoys a variety of hobbies. While he stays busy with school clubs, he is also partial to hanging out with his friends, playing the guitar, perusing Quora articles and reading.
After high school, Nick is looking into dual-majoring in Aerospace Engineering and Physics: “I believe that united, these degrees are powerful in contributing to space travel, a concept that I am highly fascinated with.” He also hopes to have a family when he gets older.
Tensen is motivated by his family.
He states, “I truly believe that if you set your mind on a goal, almost nothing can hold you back from achieving it, except yourself. I am motivated by reminding myself that hard work can bring about the success that I strive for.”
The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Teutopolis Educational Foundation, THS Student Council, and THS Volunteens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.