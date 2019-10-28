THS names Students of Month

The Students of the Month for November at Teutopolis High School are Emma Ruholl and Gavin Huber.
For each month during the school year, two upperclassmen are nominated by their teachers and then selected by a committee of faculty members based on their participation and their dedication to Teutopolis High School. In addition, these students have done well in academics, sports, leadership, and/or extracurricular activities.
Emma Ruholl, daughter of Jason and Stacey Ruholl, is a senior at THS.
Emma is the president of the Class of 2020, Student Council president, Science Club vice president, captain of the cheerleading team, and is employed at Pizza Man in Effingham.
Emma is a member of Student Council (4 years), Class Officer (2 years), Spanish Club (3 years), Volunteens (4 years), In-Touch (3 years), Science Club (1 year), National Honor Society (3 years), and Varsity Club (1 year).
Emma is also a member of the varsity cheerleading squad.
As a sophomore, Emma was named Rookie of the Month.
In her spare time, Emma enjoys hanging out with friends, cooking, and being with family.
In the future, Emma plans to attend a university and receive a master’s degree in occupational therapy.
When asked who or what motivates her, Emma said, “ My parents motivate me to succeed. They set perfect examples on how to live a loving, fun and successful life.
Gavin Huber, son of Randy and Shannon Huber, is also a senior at THS.
Gavin is a member of the National Honor Society, THS soccer team (4 years) and basketball (3 years).
Gavin is on the honor roll list and was named an Illinois State Scholar.
In his spare time, Gavin enjoys spending time with his friends and family.
Gavin plans to attend college and looks forward to traveling.
He is motivated by his parents and is eager for a successful future.
