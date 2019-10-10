THS names students of month for October

The Students of the Month for October at Teutopolis High School are Alex Deters and Diana Mossman.
For each month during the school year, two upperclassmen are nominated by their teachers and then selected by a committee of faculty members based on their participation and their dedication to Teutopolis High School. In addition, these students have done well in academics, sports, leadership, and/or extracurricular activities.
Alex, son of Kent and Connie Deters, is a senior at THS.
Alex is the captain of the soccer team. Alex is also involved in NHS (3 years), Volunteens (2 years), varsity club (4 years), math club (2 years), Spanish club (1 year).
Throughout high school, Deters has participated in soccer (4 years) and tennis (4 years).
Alex has received several awards during high school. These awards include mental attitude award (tennis), MVP (soccer), and honor roll throughout high school.
Alex’s hobbies include fishing, hunting and hanging out with friends.
In the future, Alex plans to go to college to study accounting.
Alex is motivated to succeed by his parents and two older brothers.
Diana, daughter of Darrin and Rachel Mossman, is also a senior at THS.
Diana is the vice president of the class of 2020, captain of the cheerleading team, and is employed at Pizza Man in Effingham.
Diana is a member of the Spanish Club (4 years), Varsity Club (2 years), Volunteens (4 years), In-Touch (4 years), Science Club (1 year), Student Council (2 years), Catholic Heart Work Camp (2 years) High Honors each quarter throughout high school, and National Honor Society (3 years).
Diana participates in cheerleading (4 years), tennis (4 years), and track (1 year).
Diana has received several awards throughout high school. These awards include Health award, Spanish III award, Most Improved tennis award (2018), Fresh/Soph Tennis Award (2017), Rookie of the Month (2018), top 24 IHSA girls tennis-singles (2018), IHSA 2nd team girls all-state- singles (2018).
In her spare time, Diana enjoys playing tennis, traveling, watching movies, and spending time with friends and family.
In the future, Diana plans to attend college and pursue a career in the medical field.
“I hope to use the skills I learn and give back to my native country of Ethiopia. Many people in the country do not have access to basic medical care.”
Diana is motivated by her parents, siblings and teachers. “I am so thankful to be surrounded every day by people that truly push me to be the best person I can be.”
The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Teutopolis Educational Foundation, THS Student Council, and THS Volunteens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.