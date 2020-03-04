THS names March Students of Month

The Students of the Month for March at Teutopolis High School are Elizabeth Poston and Kendall Tabbert.
For each month during the school year, two upperclassmen are nominated by their teachers and then selected by a committee of faculty members based on their participation and their dedication to Teutopolis High School. In addition, these students have done well in academics, sports, leadership and/or extracurricular activities.
Elizabeth Poston, daughter of Jeff Poston and Lisa Wagner, is a senior at THS.
Elizabeth has been a member of Volunteens (4 years), Art Club (4 years), Writing Club (4 years), Spanish Club (3 years), In-Touch (3 years), Chorus (1 year), Band (4 years), National Honor Society (2 years), Drama Club (4 years), and Academic Challenge Team (1 year).
Elizabeth has been awarded the English I award and has been named on the high honor roll throughout high school.
In her spare time, Elizabeth enjoys crocheting, puzzles, drawing, knitting and painting.
In the future, Elizabeth plans to attend college and study architecture.
When asked who or what motivates her, Elizabeth said, “My family encourages me to keep up what I am doing in order to succeed in my future. My friends also encourage me to do well in school so that I can reteach it to them later.”
Kendall Tabbert, son of Darren and Jackie Tabbert, is also a senior at THS.
Kendall has been a member of the bass fishing team (4 years), trap shooting team (1 year), National Honor Society (3 years), math team (4 years), science club (1 year), and varsity club (2 years).
Tabbert has also been a team member of the cross-country team (4 years) and the baseball team (1 year).
Kendall has received the wiring award and has been named on the honor roll throughout high school.
In the future, Kendall plans to go to college and study electrical engineering.
He is motivated by his family and friends.
The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Teutopolis Educational Foundation, THS Student Council and THS Volunteens.
