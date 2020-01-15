THS names January Students of the Month

The Students of the Month for January at Teutopolis High School are Joe Niemerg and Claire Bushur.
For each month during the school year, two upperclassmen are nominated by their teachers and then selected by a committee of faculty members based on their participation and dedication to Teutopolis High School. In addition, these students have done well in academics, sports, leadership and/or extracurricular activities.
Joe Niemerg, son of Ed and Lori Niemerg, is a senior at THS.
Joe is the band president, which he has been a member of through high school. Joe also participates in the Drama Club (3 years), Scholar Bowl (4 years), In-Touch (1 year), Student Council (4 years), National Honor Society (3 years), and Trapshooting (4 years).
Joe’s awards include being named an Illinois State Scholar, ILMEA district and all-state band.
In his spare time, Joe enjoys listening to music and spending time with friends.
In the future, Joe plans on studying music education and becoming a high school band director.
When asked who or what is he motivated by, Joe replied, “My parents and teachers motivate me to be the best version of myself by being good role models.”
Claire Bushur, daughter of Pete and Theresa Bushur, is also a senior at THS.
Claire is the treasurer of Student Council, treasurer of the National Honor Society, and was the vice president of her class freshman through junior year.
Claire is a member of the THS Drama Club (3 years), Band (4 years), Chorus (4 years), Jazz Band (3 years), National Honor Society (3 years), Student Council (4 years), Class Office (3 years), Science Club (1 year), Spanish Club (3 years), and Varsity Club (3 years).
Bushur is a team member of THS girls basketball (4 years), volleyball (1 year), and track and field (4 years).
Claire has received several awards throughout high school. She earned first in the state for discus and second in shot put. She also earned best field event and best underclassman for track. She was named an Illinois State Scholar, received the world history I award, rookie of the month her sophomore year, and has been on the high honor roll each quarter. She also got the rebounding and 2-point field goal awards for basketball.
In her spare time, Claire plays the mandolin and sings at her church. She enjoys spending time with family and friends. She also enjoys reading and playing the piano.
In the future, Claire is going to the University of Louisville and competing on their track and field team.
When asked who or what motivates her, Claire stated, “My family always supports me and expects me to try my best in everything that I do.”
The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Teutopolis Educational Foundation, THS Student Council and THS Volunteens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.