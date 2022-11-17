THS Homecoming court, candidates announced

Teutopolis High School Homecoming dance will be Saturday, Dec. 10. The theme is "A Night in New York."
The Homecoming Court is retiring queen from Homecoming 2021 Tia Probst, daughter of Keith and Mandy Probst; retiring king from Homecoming 2021 Max Niebrugge, son of Scott and Marcia Niebrugge; freshman attendant Olivia Wittenmyer, daughter of Brad and Jen Wittenmyer; sophomore attendant Sara Zumbahlen, daughter of Bill and Lisa Zumbahlen; junior attendant Emma Deters, daughter of Tony and Tina Deters
Homecoming King candidates are Caleb Bloemer, son of Troy and Kathy Bloemer; Ethan Mette, son of Brad and Lucy Mette; Gus Siemer, son of Marty and Lisa Siemer
Homecoming Queen candidates are Taylor Bueker, daughter of Bruce and Carol Bueker; Emily Konkel, daughter of Allen and Cindy Konkel; Jennifer Uthell, daughter of Tom and Lisa Uthell.
The 2022 Homecoming game will be Tuesday, Dec. 6. The game will be played at the Teutopolis High School gymnasium with the Wooden Shoes playing Paris High School Tigers. The junior varsity game will begin at 6 p.m. The 2022 Homecoming Court will be presented between games.
The Homecoming dance will be held at the Teutopolis Grade School gymnasium. The parents and community are asked to view the coronation at the game rather than at the dance.
