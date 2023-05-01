Thompson appoints Julius to ROE 11 assistant superintendent position

As Regional Superintendent Dr. Kyle Thompson begins his second term, he will oversee a change in his second in command. Dr. Jon Julius will transition into the role of Assistant Regional Superintendent as current assistant Dr. Zakry Standerfer prepares for retirement next spring.
“The two [Standerfer and Julius] will get to spend time together, making it a smooth transition without any hiccups in operations,” said Thompson.
Since 2020, Julius has worked as the superintendent of Casey-Westfield schools. Prior to his time there, he was a superintendent and principal of Jasper CCSD 75 in Fairfield, Illinois.
Thompson noted Julius’ knowledge, integrity, and his ability to navigate challenges are what make him a great fit for the position.
“Jon is a well-respected leader who brings a vast array of professional experience to the position.”
In addition to superintendent and principal, Julius has previously served as an assistant principal, athletic director and teacher at a variety of school districts throughout his career. He has also served in law enforcement, most recently as the Chief of Police in Neoga from 2013 to 2014.
Julius and Thompson worked together early in their careers at Windsor Junior-Senior High School during the 2007-2008 school year.
“We go back many years and have maintained a close friendship since our early teaching days in Windsor,” Thompson said.
“We always thought it would be nice to work together again,” Julius added.
As the new Assistant Regional Superintendent, Julius will use his leadership experiences to benefit the students, schools and communities of the region.
Thompson knows Julius will contribute to the office immediately.
“We are already sharing ideas, excited about leading the region forward,” Thompson said.
Julius is a graduate of Western Illinois University, Eastern Illinois University, and most recently completed his Ph.D. at Indiana State University in 2019. A native of Teutopolis, he resides in rural Cumberland County with his wife and three children.
ROE 11 encompasses the seven-county region of Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby. It is the largest regional office in the state in terms of total land area. The office is located at 730 7th Street in Charleston. Contact the office by calling 217-348-0151, by visiting its website at roe11.org, or locate it on social media.
