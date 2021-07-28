Claire Sudkamp and Paige Epplin have been named recipients of the 2021 Thomas J. Epplin Health Profession Scholarship. The recipients each received a $1,000 scholarship.
Sudkamp is a 2021 graduate of St. Anthony High School and plans to attend Quincy University.
Epplin is a 2021 graduate of Pinckneyville High School. She plans to attend the University of Mississippi.
The Thomas J. Epplin Health Profession Scholarship is available for graduates and current seniors of Pinckneyville High School, Vandalia High School, or St. Anthony High School (Effingham). The scholarship provides assistance to students seeking health profession careers.
Dr. Thomas J. Epplin was born and raised in Pinckneyville, Illinois. He was a dentist in Vandalia for 25 years, where he was an active member of his parish, president of the Fayette County Health Department, and a member of various professional organizations. He was an avid supporter of St. Anthony High School in Effingham during the years his daughter attended. Tom was also passionate about promoting educational opportunities for students in all walks of life. This scholarship has been made possible by the gifts of family and friends who wish to carry on Epplin’s legacy.
