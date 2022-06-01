Maria Poston has been named the recipient of the 2022 Thomas J. Epplin Health Profession Scholarship. Maria received a $2,000 scholarship.
Maria Poston is a 2022 graduate of St. Anthony High School and plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
The Thomas J. Epplin Health Profession Scholarship is available for graduates and current seniors of Pinckneyville High School, Vandalia High School or St. Anthony High School (Effingham). The scholarship provides assistance to students seeking health profession careers.
Dr. Thomas J. Epplin was born and raised in Pinckneyville, Illinois. He was a dentist in Vandalia for 25 years, where he was an active member of his parish, president of the Fayette County Health Department, and a member of various professional organizations. He was an avid supporter of St. Anthony High School in Effingham during the years his daughter attended. Tom was also passionate about promoting educational opportunities for students in all walks of life. This scholarship has been made possible by the generous gifts of family and friends who wish to carry on Epplin’s legacy.
The Thomas J. Epplin Health Profession Scholarship is a fund with Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. The Community Foundation manages more than 180 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-4988 or alex@enrichingourcommunity.org.
